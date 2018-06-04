Cooch Behar zila parishad: Independent wants to join Trinamool

Independent member of the Cooch Behar zila parishad on Sunday said he wants to join the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The ruling party had won all but one seat in this zila parishad in the elections to the three-tier panchayat system in the state last month.

With Independent Krishnakanta Burman now planning to join it, and the addition of Cooch Behar zilla parishad in its kitty, the Trinamool Congress will have all seats of 11 zilla parishads, the others being in Jalpaiguri, South Dinajpur, East Burdwan, West Burdwan, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Bankura, Hooghly, East Midnapore and West Midnapore.

Burman claimed that he was earlier with the TMC but contested as an Independent after a fallout with district party leadership.

“This time I contested from Dinhata zila parishad seat in Cooch Behar district and won the election. I was not allowed to contest the election on a Trinamool Congress ticket so I contested as an independent candidate,” he said.

Burman said he met TMC secretary general Partha Chatterjee and expressed his desire to return to the party. Partha Chatterjee said he would request party chief Mamata Banerjee to consider Burman’s request. “He has said that he wants to join our party. As he was with our party, we have decided to consider his request,” he said.

