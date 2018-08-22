Cooch Behar: Three sisters found drowned, police to probe

“It looks like an accident, however, it’s too early to say anything,” police said. (Representational) “It looks like an accident, however, it’s too early to say anything,” police said. (Representational)

Three girls were found drowned in a pond in Cooch Behar on Tuesday, police sources said. The deceased were identified as Fana Habib (9), Nargis Sultana (6) and Chand Sultana (5).

“They all were sisters and were taking a bath when they slipped into deep waters and died,” said an official. Sources said police haven’t received any complaint, and have registered an unnatural death case. Prima facie, sources said the sisters had gone to wash a mosquito net, after which they decided to take a bath in the pond. Police suspect it to be a case of accidental death.

“It looks like an accident, however, it’s too early to say anything and we will be probing all possible angles. Some eyewitnesses will be questioned,” said a police officer. Meanwhile, local Trinamool Congress leader Mazirul Islam visited the family of the deceased and expressed his condolences.

“I met the family, they are devastated. It is an extremely unfortunate incident…” he said.

