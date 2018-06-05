Follow Us:
Monday, June 18, 2018
Cooch behar gram panchayat: CPM member’s uncle killed in ‘attack by TMC’

“It was a deadly attack by TMC criminals to take revenge and teach lessons to those who helped CPI (M) win seats there. It was a fascistic attack” says CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: June 5, 2018 1:50:23 am
Prima facie, it seems the girl was raped and killed on Saturday evening, Deputy Superintendent of Police Kundan Kumar said. (Representational) Two BJP workers were found dead in Purulia last week. (Representational)

A CPM gram panchayat member on Monday accused the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) supporters of killing his 48-year-old relative in an attack on him and his supporters in North Bengal’s Cooch Behar district two days earlier.

Atabul Islam, who won a Jamaldaha Gram Panchayat seat last month, said Ramzan Miya was killed in the attack wile he was on his way to file a police complaint against the intimidation he has been facing.

“As I am the only opposition member elected to the Jamaldaha Gram Panchayat, TMC workers have been putting pressure on me to leave the area. As I was on my way to lodge a written complaint with Mekhliganj Police Station along with my family members and party workers, people led by TMC leader Rathin Ray Dakua, who lost the election to me, attacked us with a sharp weapon,’’ he said.

“My father Safiruddin and my uncle were seriously injured. My uncle died on the way to a hospital and my father is in a critical condition. I somehow escaped unhurt,” Islam told The Indian Express. He later filed an FIR against 23 people.

“We have arrested seven people in connection with last night’s incident. Preliminary investigation revealed that it was a fallout of a family dispute. It was not a politically-motivated murder,” said a senior police officer.

The TMC denied Islam’s allegations. “It was a family dispute. It was not a political clash. The CPI (M) is trying to give it a political colour,” TMC’s North Bengal leader Udayan Guha said.

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty slammed the ruling party for seeking to avenge its loses in Cooch Behar. “It was a deadly attack by TMC criminals to take revenge and teach lessons to those who helped CPI (M) win seats there. It was a fascistic attack,” he said.

Two BJP workers were found dead in Purulia last week.

