Contest between BJP and Trinamool: Dilip Ghosh

While the party is yet to announce its candidate for the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll, West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh on Wednesday said that it will be a contest between the Trinamool Congress and his party on September 30.

The Trinamool has already announced supremo Mamata Banerjee as its pick for the Bhabanipur battle. Having lost the last Assembly polls from Nandigram, Banerjee has to win the bypoll to remain chief minister. She will submit her nomination papers on Friday.

Addressing a media conference on Wednesday, Ghosh said, “We have sent our recommendations to the central leadership, which will take a final call on the candidate. It does not matter who is contesting the election and who is not. The CPM and Congress failed to win a single seat in the Assembly polls. They are not a factor anymore. The contest is between the BJP and the Trinamool. We are ready for the bypoll.”

On the Left Front entering the fray, Ghosh said, “It will make no difference. They only got about 10,000 to 15,000 votes in the last election. We are not bothered about them. The fight is between the BJP and the Trinamool.”

The party has, meanwhile, named Lok Sabha MP Arjun Singh as the poll observer in Bhabanipur.