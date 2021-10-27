Containment zone is back in Bengal as cops crack whip on people without masks

As West Bengal continues to report around 800 Covid cases daily for the past one week, the Kolkata Police has intensified its vigil against overcrowding and people seen without masks in public.

It comes at a time when 10 locations in Sonarpur town in South 24 Parganas district have been declared micro-containment zones after a spurt in Covid cases there.

Kolkata police on Tuesday booked or penalised 28 people for not wearing masks and spitting in public.

A day earlier, 419 people were booked or prosecuted for not using face masks and 23 for spitting in public.

According to sources, all police stations and traffic officers have been instructed to strictly enforce Covid protocols.

“It is all being done to raise the awareness level on masks. Some people out on the road have taken things very casually and are seen violating the norms. After Durga Puja with doctors cautioning, we have enhanced the vigil and are strictly taking action against violators,” said an official.

At some places, police also distributed masks to anyone was found not wearing one.

A senior Kolkata police officer said a disinfectant team daily sanitizes all public place under the Kolkata Police jurisdiction.

Police teams are also visiting markets and malls to prevent huge gatherings.

Meanwhile, police have imposed restrictions on movement of people at Sonarpur after a surge in Covid cases. According to sources, nearly 50 people were found Covid positive at 10 places, which have been declared micro-containment zones, in the last one week. These areas in Sonarpur include Pragati Palli, Rajpur Government Colony, Mahamayatala Green Park, Srinagar Model Town, Dhalua Police Para, and Dakshin Jagaddal.

In the second wave, the Sonarpur-Rajpur municipal town was badly hit and used to report around 300 infections daily in its 35 wards.