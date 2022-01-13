‘Constitutional lapse’: Governor slams officials for skipping meets

GOVERNOR JAGDEEP Dhankhar on Wednesday expressed his “strong displeasure” after state Chief Secretary H K Dwivedi and Director-General of Police Manoj Malaviya skipped two scheduled meetings with him in three days and said there was a “constitutional lapse”.

The strong reaction from the Governor came after the two top state government officials did not attend a meeting convened by him earlier in the day. They skipped another meeting with him on January 10. The meeting was convened to seek details on why Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Suvendu Adhikari was stopped by the police from visiting Netai in Jhargram district on January 7 to attend a programme despite obtaining permission for the same from Calcutta High Court.

“CS @MamataOfficial DGP @WBPolice ‘boycott’ WB Guv meeting (Re:LOP @SuvenduWB Netai visit) for second time in 3 days – actionable incondonable constitutional lapse by top officials @IASassociation @IPS_Association bearing out observation @India_NHRC in WB ‘Law of Ruler not of Law’,” Dhankhar tweeted.

The Governor alleged that the two officials have not only “damaged the reputation of top services” but also violated the “essence of democracy by defying his repeated calls for a meeting.

“CS @MamataOfficial DGP @WBPolice conduct aggravated by lack of response and habitual defiance of directives from Guv. Rather than ‘uphold the supremacy of the Constitution and democratic values’ these officials @IASassociation @IPS_Association have violated essence of democracy,” Dhankhar said in another tweet.

The Governor added that he would ensure that the chief secretary and the DGP “get into constitutional groove”. “Constitutionally ordained ‘to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution and the law’ would now ensure that CS @MamataOfficial DGP @WBPolice get into constitutional groove. These officials @IASassociation @IPS_Association have spinally damaged the reputation of top services,” he added.

Reacting to the Governor’s remarks, TMC spokesperson Saugata Roy said, “The Governor has no other work than sending out tweets. The state government officers are working in a difficult situation and addressing issues such as the Covid-19 situation. The Governor should understand this.”