Conscious decision to resign as Bengal Governor, says Bose

Bose had assumed office on November 23, 2022 after then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left to contest the vice-presidential elections

Written by: Sweety Kumari
2 min readKolkataMar 9, 2026 04:40 AM IST
C V Ananda Bose resignation, C V Ananda Bose quitting governor post, C V Ananda Bose, West Bengal Governor, West Bengal Assembly elections, Indian express news, current affairsFormer West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
Make us preferred source on Google

Former West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his resignation was a “conscious decision” and asserted that the reasons for his exit will remain confidential till the right time comes.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport following his return from Delhi, Bose said, “The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes.”

Bose had assumed office on November 23, 2022 after then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left to contest the vice-presidential elections.

Bose had submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on March 5. R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and the present governor of Tamil Nadu, will replace him.

With the Bengal elections round the corner, Bose’s resignation surprised many, including Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, who said she was “shocked and deeply concerned”.

“Have you seen how C V Ananda Bose was removed? I know everything. He was threatened. They want to distribute money from Lok Bhavan. They want Lok Bhavan to be converted into a BJP party office. But everybody may not agree to Delhi’s whims and fancies,” Banerjee alleged.

She further called the newly appointed Governor R N Ravi a “BJP cadre” and alleged that outgoing governor C V Ananda Bose was forced to resign.

Story continues below this ad

Ravi, who is expected to take charge on March 11, saw his tenure as Governor of Tamil Nadu since September 2021 marked by a series of confrontations with the Stalin-led government, ranging from withholding assent to Bills, refusing to swear in MLAs, and delaying appointments of vice chancellors to state universities. In at least three cases since 2023, the state approached the Supreme Court against the Governor’s actions or inaction.

 

Sweety Kumari
Sweety Kumari
facebook

Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats. Experience & Authority Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal. Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness. Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics. Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism. Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage. Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement. Education Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills. Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College. Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting. Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region. Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 08: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments