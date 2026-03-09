Conscious decision to resign as Bengal Governor, says Bose

Former West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Sunday said that his resignation was a “conscious decision” and asserted that the reasons for his exit will remain confidential till the right time comes.

Speaking to reporters at the Kolkata airport following his return from Delhi, Bose said, “The fact remains that I have taken a conscious decision to resign. The reasons for this will remain confidential till the right time comes.”

Bose had assumed office on November 23, 2022 after then Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar left to contest the vice-presidential elections.

Bose had submitted his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu on March 5. R N Ravi, former deputy national security advisor and the present governor of Tamil Nadu, will replace him.