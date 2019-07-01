Congress wants govt job, ex-gratia for family of man lynched in Malda

The state Congress on Sunday demanded compensation and a government job for one of the family members of 24-year-old Shanaul Sheikh who succumbed to his injuries after being beaten up by a mob on suspicion of theft.

Advertising

“Is this the beginning of mob lynching in West Bengal? The state government is responsible for this incident. We are ashamed that a youth from Bengal was killed like this. We want the state government to provide Rs 10 lakh to his family and a government job to one of his family members. We also want the administration to take strong action against the killers,” said state Congress president Somen Mitra.

He also made an appeal to people not to view the incident from a communal angle and consider it a case of mob lynching.

Tension erupted in Kaliachak and Baishnabhnagar areas of Malda district on Sunday after the death of a Muslim youth who was beaten up by a group of people on June 26 on suspicion that he was a motorbike thief.

Later in the evening, police said that they have arrested one person in connection with the lynching of the youth.