Congress should prepare to fight on its own in Bengal: Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday asked the party unit in West Bengal to strengthen its organisation and prepare to fight “on its own” in the coming Lok Sabha polls.

He reportedly gave the mantra to the party’s state unit at a meeting with PCC chief Somen Mitra and West Bengal in-charge Gaurav Gogoi in New Delhi after discussing various organisational aspects pertaining the state unit.

“We have been asked to strengthen our party organisation in the state and prepare ourselves to fight on our strength in Bengal in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls,” Mitra said in a statement after the meeting with the party chief.

West Bengal has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats, out of which Congress has four.

“We are of the belief that it is best for us to contest the elections alone, without an alliance. Not even with the Left, as was done in the last assembly elections. One of the main reasons is to find out what our strength is in the state, which we have not been able to do we have always fought elections as part of an alliance,” said Mitra while speaking to The Sunday Express.

“We have also requested Rahulji to visit Bengal and he has told us that he will try to come in February,” he added.

According to Mitra, Rahul asked the party to start mass movements across the state against both the BJP and the TMC in order to protect the secular fabric of the state.

According to state party sources, Mitra informed Rahul about the “misrule” of the TMC and the “threat” of the BJP in the state. The state Congress unit has also decided to hold a massive rally here in February next year.

“He (Rahul Gandhi) has also been informed about how the TMC is trying to undermine the achievement of Congress and Rahul Gandhi in the victory of the three Hindi heartland states,” said a senior Congress leader.

The state Congress is of the opinion that Rahul and Sonia Gandhi should refrain from attending the proposed Opposition rally to be held here by the TMC in January.

The ruling Trinamool Congress has called a rally of opposition parties on January 19 at the Brigade Parade grounds. All opposition parties, including the Congress, have been invited for the event.

The Congress’s state unit is upbeat after the party’s victories in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan in the recent assembly polls. The state Congress leadership has been vocal against the TMC also for not giving credit to Rahul Gandhi for the grand old party’s victory in the three Hindi heartland states.

It had also ridiculed the TMC, saying its leaders were having “sleepless nights” fearing that their dream of Mamata Banerjee becoming the Prime Minister might not be fulfilled.