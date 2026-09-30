‘Why Suvendu so afraid’: Nandigram bypoll Congress candidate Pradhan after release from jail

Congress candidate for Nandigram Assembly by-election, Milan Pradhan, speaks to the media after getting an interim bail, in Haldia. (PTI Photo)

Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the upcoming Nandigram Assembly seat bypoll, was on Wednesday released from Haldia Sub-correctional jail after 12 days of his arrest.

On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court had granted interim relief to Pradhan in the cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation.

“Why is Suvendu Adhikari so afraid? He always used to say that Nandigram was his movement place; he became a leader from Nandigram, then why did he give a ticket to an outsider? I am also a son of the soil of Nandigram. I was arrested in those cases when Suvendu Adhikari was also fighting for Nandigram. That is why he is afraid,” said Pradhan after he walked out from the jail.