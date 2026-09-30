‘Why Suvendu so afraid’: Nandigram bypoll Congress candidate Pradhan after release from jail

Milan Pradhan, the Congress candidate for the upcoming Nandigram Assembly seat bypoll, was on Wednesday released from Haldia Sub-correctional jail after 12 days of his arrest.
On Tuesday, the Calcutta High Court had granted interim relief to Pradhan in the cases linked to the 2007 Nandigram land agitation.
“Why is Suvendu Adhikari so afraid? He always used to say that Nandigram was his movement place; he became a leader from Nandigram, then why did he give a ticket to an outsider? I am also a son of the soil of Nandigram. I was arrested in those cases when Suvendu Adhikari was also fighting for Nandigram. That is why he is afraid,” said Pradhan after he walked out from the jail.
A huge convoy of Congress supporters accompanied him in Nandigram, from where he also launched his road show on Wednesday to campaign for the bypoll.
“This support of the people of Nandigram is telling how annoyed they are with the BJP. Nandigram is a different place, and has always supported the Opposition and oppressed forces,” said Pradhan, while addressing the road show.
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“They tried their best to stop me from the election, forcing me to withdraw my name. When they failed they arrested me to stop the campaign, but we have full faith in the judiciary and we will make waves for Congress in Nandigram in the coming two-three days.”
He added, “They detained me and Shubhashish Bhattacharya from the hotel at Chandipur where I was staying, and then they took me away to Mandarmani with my eyes blindfolded. They first forced us to withdraw and when I refused they arrested me in false cases…”
Justice Tirthankar Ghosh of the High Court on Tuesday granted Pradhan an interim bail for three weeks ahead of the October 6 Assembly bypoll, and directed him to surrender before the Haldia court on October 21.
Hours after the Trinamool Congress (TMC) withdrew its candidate from the Nandigram Assembly bypoll and backed the Congress on September 18, the West Bengal Police arrested the Congress nominee Milan Pradhan in cases dating back to the 2007 anti-land acquisition movement.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More