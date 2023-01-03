Congress march led by Adhir enters Kolkata, party sees ‘positive response’

THE CONGRESS party’s Bengal version of Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Kolkata on Monday with West Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Chowdhury leading the march.

The Congress MP flagged off the West Bengal leg of the yatra from Ganga Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district on December 28 last year.

The yatra which has been named as ‘Sagar Theke Pahar’ (from Sea to the Hills) in Bengal will culminate at Kurseong in Darjeeling district on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

On Monday, the yatra began from Taratala in south Kolkata and culminated at Shyambazar in north Kolkata. Chowdhury said people are responding well to the march despite the city being a TMC stronghold. “Everyone is talking about this yatra. There is considerable interest among the people regarding this programme. The response has been positive. It is not our concern to know whether the TMC is giving us importance. If we manage to reach out to the people here, we will be very happy. The TMC should put an end to the corruption that has crippled the state since they came to power,” said the Berhampore MP.

On Monday, the march covered areas such as New Alipur, Chetla, Kalighat, Beck Bagan, AJC Bose Road, Sealdah,

Raja Bazar, Hatibagan and Shyambazar.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass outreach initiative of the Congress that started on September 7. The yatra has so far covered several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.