Congress’ lone KMC councillor joins BJP: ‘Adhir is good, but the party can’t uproot TMC’

The four-time councillor, Santosh Pathak, joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Samik Bhattacharya, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, Amit Malviya, and state general secretary Locket Chatterjee. (Photo:X@BJP4Bengal)

In a blow to the Congress, its lone councillor in the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC), Santosh Pathak, on Monday joined the BJP.

The four-time councillor, Pathak, joined the BJP in the presence of state party chief Samik Bhattacharya, former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, Amit Malviya, and state general secretary Locket Chatterjee.

Hitting out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and nephew Abhishek, Pathak said, “The TMC government is being run by the aunt-nephew duo… In Ward No. 45, from where I contest, the TMC government had deployed five IPS and around 10,000 people to snatch away my seat. Even the police were giving proxy votes. I had tried to stop them. The ruling TMC does not want any opposition to exist. But this time I feel that the time has come under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to throw this government out.”