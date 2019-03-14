Congress-Left impasse over seat sharing continues

Talks between the Congress and Left Front over a seat-sharing arrangement in the state continued to be at an impasse on Wednesday after the Forward Bloc refused to leave the Purulia seat to the Congress, said party sources.

The Forward Bloc aired its view in a Left Front meeting, during which the CPI too refused to leave the Basirhat seat to the Congress, said a senior CPM leader on condition of anonymity.

The move comes three days after the Lok Sabha poll notification was issued. While the CPM had earlier said it would announce its candidates today, the disagreements over seat sharing continued to act as a delaying factor. Click here for more election news

“As the allies are keen on to hold on to Purulia and Basirhat seats, the CPM has decided to leave two more seats to Congress. However it has not been decided which are the two seats which will be left for Congress,” said the CPM leader.

The Congress wants to contest in 17 out of 42 seats, leaving 25 seats to the Left Front. The CPM’s allies want to contest in nine seats while other Left parties have demanded three seats. This will leave only 13 seats for CPM.