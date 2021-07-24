Congress leader seeks ‘friendship’ with TMC

Putting behind its Assembly election rancour with the TMC, Congress leader Diptiman Ghosh on Friday said his party should try to forge friendship with the ruling party.

At a press conference here, Ghosh said, “We think that all forces which are against the BJP should come on a common platform. Mamata Banerjee did a lot to win this (Assembly) election. We should now try more ‘dosti’ rather than ‘kusti’.”

Ghosh’s comment came at a time when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has asked TMC MPs to coordinate with the Congress in Parliament. Banerjee is scheduled to visit Delhi next month and meet Opposition leaders, including Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The CM has asked all anti-BJP parties to join hands to take on the saffron party in the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

However, most state Congress leaders are not warming up to the TMC for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. A senior Congress leader said, “What Ghosh said could be his personal statement. We are not yet ready to forge friendship with the TMC.”

Earlier this month, Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury said Banerjee’s TMC was an “incidental beneficiary” of the polarised election.

“The elections in West Bengal this time were highly polarised on communal and regional identity. The people of the state who did not want the BJP en masse voted in favour of the TMC. The communal rhetoric and the threat and intimidation politics of the BJP leadership only helped Mamata Banerjee. Without taking away the credit for the fight she put up, I would say she is an incidental beneficiary in these elections,” Chowdhury had said.