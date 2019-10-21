Congress leader Sanmay Banerjee granted bail, says ‘tortured’ in police custody

Congress spokesperson Sanmay Banerjee, who was arrested on Friday on the charge of circulating “objectionable” content on social media against the West Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, got bail from Purulia district court on Sunday on a condition that he would have to appear before the investigating officers once a week.

After his release, Sanmay alleged he went through torture in police custody. “Nobody even gave me water. I had heard about third-degree torture, but I experienced that for the first time. I am very much thankful to our party leaders and workers who saved my life. My fight will go on,” said Sanmay, a state unit spokesperson of the Congress, who was arrested by Purulia police from his Agarpara home near Kolkata.

Police have denied the allegation.

Sanmoy, a four-term councillor of Panihati Municipality, who unsuccessfully contested the Assembly election as a Left-backed Congress candidate in 2016, was arrested on the basis of a complaint lodged by a local advocate with the Cyber Crime wing of Purulia police, sources said.

He has been charged with various sections of the Information Technology Act and Indian Penal Code, including 505 (1)(b), which is non-bailable.

After his arrest in the early hours of Friday, he was produced in a Purulia court where the police had asked for seven days’ remand, but were granted two days.

State Congress president Somen Mitra said the party has faith in judiciary. “Truth will prevail. Our fight will go on legally. We will take help of different Left parties.”

On Saturday, a BJP delegation, led by Jayprakash Majumder, went to Sanmay’s house and assured his family of legal help. After that, rumours spread that Sanmay will join the BJP, even as senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury and others denied that.

“Sanmay is 100 per cent Congress. He will not go anywhere,” said Chowdhury.

Terming the arrest “undemocratic”, BJP state president Dilip Ghosh on Sunday said that the situation in the state is dangerous. “Anybody, who opposes Mamata Banerjee can be arrested. We have no faith in the police of this state. Police are working as the ruling party’s cadre. A super emergency is prevailing here in West Bengal. Anything can happen. I may be arrested any day,” he said.