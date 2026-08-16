Congress leader and law student son shot, hacked to death near residence in Bengal

Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son Abu Sufian, 24, were first shot at and then hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near the Bethuadahari railway crossing in Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday evening.

The attack was carried out barely 200 metres from the victims’ residence while they were in a car.

Rahman was a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee and General Secretary of the Nadia District Congress Committee. According to family members, Rahman’s son was studying law and planned to go to London for further studies.

The car in which the duo was travelling has been riddled with bullets. The bonnet was damaged, the windscreen had bullet marks, and the car windows were smashed.