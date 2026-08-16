Congress leader Anisur Rahman and his son Abu Sufian, 24, were first shot at and then hacked to death by unidentified miscreants near the Bethuadahari railway crossing in Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday evening.
The attack was carried out barely 200 metres from the victims’ residence while they were in a car.
Rahman was a member of the Pradesh Congress Committee and General Secretary of the Nadia District Congress Committee. According to family members, Rahman’s son was studying law and planned to go to London for further studies.
The car in which the duo was travelling has been riddled with bullets. The bonnet was damaged, the windscreen had bullet marks, and the car windows were smashed.
The bodies of both the father and the son have been shifted to the local Nakashipara hospital for a post-mortem examination.
A relative of Rahman said, “He (Rahman) was a long-time Congress leader who worked for the people. He must have been a victim of political enmity, but his son had nothing to do with politics. We want justice.”
Meanwhile, the police have arrested Fatema Bibi, the head of Harnagar Gram Panchayat, and another Trinamool worker in this case. The arrests were made after Rahman’s family members alleged that Bibi was linked to the murders.
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The police are also scanning CCTV footage from the area to track down the assailants.
Reacting to the double murder, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said in a press conference on Sunday, “The SP informed me that Jabbar Shiekh, who is in jail, is responsible for the murder. Already, his wife, who is a TMC pradhan, has been arrested.”
Panchayat Minister Dilip Ghosh said, “Such killings used to happen previously. It will not be tolerated any longer. The police are investigating the matter.”
Trinamool Congress MLA Kunal Ghosh told media persons, “We condemn the killings; the police should investigate the matter. The blame is now being given that a TMC leader is involved; now we have to see whether that person belongs to the good TMC because then the blame cannot be put on us.”
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Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury condemned the murders and said, “We demand a proper and impartial investigation and exemplary punishment of the guilty at the earliest.”
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More