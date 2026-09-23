Cleared Class 10 before birth?: Congress moves court on BJP’s Bengal candidate

Hasirani Rath is the mother of Chandranath Rath, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was murdered in May. (Photo: BJP)

The Congress has approached the Calcutta High Court, alleging discrepancies in the electoral affidavit submitted by Hasirani Rath, the BJP’s candidate for the Nandigram Assembly bypoll. The mother of Chandranath Rath, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s aide who was murdered in May, Hasirani’s candidature was announced on September 15.

When the matter was mentioned before a single-judge bench of Justice Krishna Rao on Wednesday, senior advocate Riju Ghoshal submitted that Hasirani’s affidavit contains discrepancies related to her year of birth and the year she passed her Madhyamik or Class 10 examination.

The affidavit states that her birth year is roughly 1966. However, the same affidavit mentions that she was a Class 10 student at Chaukhali Ganga Padma Milon Kanya Vidyapith school in 1965, he submitted, asking how one could appear for Class 10 examinations a year before one was born.