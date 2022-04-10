Congress councillor’s murder: CBI team questions six policemen

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday questioned Jhalda sub-divisional police officer (SDPO) Subrata Deb and five other cops in connection with the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu who was shot dead by unidentified assailants on March 13.

While the SDPO was questioned for over an hour, the five, who were deployed at a check post (naka) near the scene of crime, were interrogated for over 5 hours by the CBI team led by deputy inspector general (DIG) Akhilesh Kumar Singh, it is learnt.

The central agency recorded the statements of the five policemen who were taken off duty following the murder.

“They (CBI) asked me some questions to which I replied. I cannot comment further,” said the SDPO after being questioned at the CBI’s camp office in Jhalda.

The CBI has also seized mobile phones of Tapan Kandu and his nephew Mithun Kandu. The devices will be sent for forensic examination.

On Friday, the CBI team had questioned Mithun Kandu and three eyewitnesses — Pradeep Chaurasia, Khokon Rajak and Subhas Gorai — for hours.

The CBI has summoned Jhalda police station in-charge Sanjib Ghosh for questioning in the case. Ghosh, however, is yet to appear before the agency which has also questioned Tapan Kandu’s wife Purnima Kandu on two occasions.

Kandu was shot dead on March 13 when he was out for an evening walk near his residence. The police had arrested four persons in connection with the murder. The CBI took over the investigation in the case following the order of the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, Purnima Kandu has lodged a complaint with Purulia superintendent of police (SP) S Selvamurugan against local police officers for allegedly manhandling her and other Congress workers on April 5 when they were protesting against the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) over forming the Jhalda civic board with the help of two Independent councillors.

The police stopped us from entering the municipality that day. Being a councillor even I was stopped. The police manhandled me and others. I have sent an email to the SP narrating the incident,” said Purnima.

The move came after the Jhalda police on Thursday started a suo motu case against four Congress workers, including party councillor Biplab Kayal, for allegedly attacking on-duty cops and blocking roads the day Jhalda municipal board was formed.