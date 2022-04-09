Congress councillor’s killing in Purulia: CBI team summons police officer

A CBI team led by its DIG Akhilesh Kumar Singh, on Friday intensified the investigation process in the murder of Congress councillor Tapan Kandu at Jhalda in Purulia district. Sources said the CBI summoned Jhalda Police Station IC Sanjib Ghosh for questioning in connection with the incident. However, the officer is yet to appear for questioning.

Meanwhile, CBI officers questioned Kandu’s nephew Mithun Kandu and three eyewitnesses Pradeep Chaurasia, Khokon Rajak and Subhas Gorai for hours at a temporary CBI camp in Jhalda. Local CPM leader Ujjwal Chattoraj was also questioned. In the evening, the CBI team also questioned five police officers who were ‘closed’ or taken off duty following the incident on March 13.

Later, all five of them were taken to the crime spot for further investigation.

Sources said the central investigation agency is trying to find out how the armed assailants reached the crime spot without being spotted at a nearby naka check post. The CBI team has also collected CCTV footage from several areas.

In the evening, the team also visited the house of Tapan Kandu to talk to his wife Purnima Kandu for the second time in two days. “The officers visited us again today. I told them everything. I am happy that the CBI is investigating the case. I have no faith in the state police,” said Purnima Kanu.

Tapan Kandu was shot dead on March 13 when he was out for an evening walk near his residence. The police earlier arrested four persons in connection with the murder. On Thursday, the CBI took over the investigation following an order by the Calcutta High Court.