scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Congress flags off Bharat Jodo Yatra’s month-long Bengal leg

Chowdhury said the Bengal Congress has not sent an invitation regarding the yatra to the CPI(M) or any other political party.

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Bharat Jodo Yatra is open to all anti-BJP forces that believes in democracy. (Express Photo)

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday flagged off the West Bengal leg of his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Ganga Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district.

The yatra which has been named as ‘Sagar Theke Pahar’ (from Sea to the Hills) in Bengal will culminate at Kurseong in Darjeeling district on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

After taking a dip in the Bay of Bengal, Chowdhury, along with other party leaders, began the yatra from Gangasagar. The Congress MP said the yatra is “open to all anti-BJP forces that believes in democracy.” He again lamented the fact that the Trinamool Congress refused to take part in the rally despite an invite from senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi invited the Trinamool Congress to attend the Bharat Jogo Yatra. An invitation letter was sent to their leader in Parliament, Sudip Bandyopadhyay. But the party chose not to take part in the yatra. However, our invitation is open to all who believe that there is a need to oust the BJP from power. This is a movement to protect democracy,” said Chowdhury.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

At the same time, Chowdhury said the Bengal Congress has not sent an invitation regarding the yatra to the CPI(M) or any other political party.

More from Kolkata

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass outreach initiative of the Congress that started on September 7. The yatra has so far covered several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 05:04 IST
Next Story

Regularisation row: Sattar denies accusation, says took step to help backward class individual

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close