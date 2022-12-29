Congress flags off Bharat Jodo Yatra’s month-long Bengal leg

Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Wednesday flagged off the West Bengal leg of his party’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ from Ganga Sagar Island in South 24 Parganas district.

The yatra which has been named as ‘Sagar Theke Pahar’ (from Sea to the Hills) in Bengal will culminate at Kurseong in Darjeeling district on January 23, the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

After taking a dip in the Bay of Bengal, Chowdhury, along with other party leaders, began the yatra from Gangasagar. The Congress MP said the yatra is “open to all anti-BJP forces that believes in democracy.” He again lamented the fact that the Trinamool Congress refused to take part in the rally despite an invite from senior party leader Rahul Gandhi.

“Rahul Gandhi invited the Trinamool Congress to attend the Bharat Jogo Yatra. An invitation letter was sent to their leader in Parliament, Sudip Bandyopadhyay. But the party chose not to take part in the yatra. However, our invitation is open to all who believe that there is a need to oust the BJP from power. This is a movement to protect democracy,” said Chowdhury.

At the same time, Chowdhury said the Bengal Congress has not sent an invitation regarding the yatra to the CPI(M) or any other political party.

The Kanyakumari-to-Kashmir Bharat Jodo Yatra is a mass outreach initiative of the Congress that started on September 7. The yatra has so far covered several states, including Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.