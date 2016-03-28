Follow Us:
Thursday, June 14, 2018
Congres takes a step back: 'Will ensure CPM win'

Referring to Left Front Chairman Biman Bose’s statement that theirs was “only an electoral understanding” and not an alliance”, Chowdhury said the leader has his “own ideologies”.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata | Published: March 28, 2016 12:24:27 am
State Congress president Adhir Chowdhury Sunday said his party would ensure the win of CPM candidates on seats where Congress has not fielded its candidate, in a step backwards from his earlier position of levelling allegations on the Left allies of “foiling” the “electoral understanding”.

“The West Bengal Pradesh Congress believes that it is through this process that Trinamool Congress will be defeated and a secular democratic government of the alliance can be established,” Chowdhury’s statement released at a press conference read. He said the announcement was done for “transparency”.

Referring to Left Front Chairman Biman Bose’s statement that theirs was “only an electoral understanding” and not an alliance”, Chowdhury said the leader has his “own ideologies”.

“Bose has compulsions… has to keep the interest of the allies in mind. You may call it (Bose’s statement) whatever you want but the objective of the tie-up — to oust the Trinamool government — remains intact. It is like a sweet which is called by so many names but the taste and flavour remains the same,” Chowdhury said.

