Cong, Left Front to finalise seat-sharing deal by Jan: Adhir Chowdhury

The Congress and the CPM-led Left Front are likely to hammer out a seat sharing agreement by the end of this month.

Senior leaders of both parties on Sunday held discussions on seat sharing and poll-related preparations ahead of the state Assembly elections due in April-May. Sources said the Congress was eyeing to contest 130 of 294 seats — a proposal rejected by the Left Front. On the other hand, the Left wants to set aside 100 to 110 seats for the Congress.

“Our discussions will continue in the days to come. We want to finalise the seat sharing by the end of this month. It is a continuous process, and it takes time,” said Congress president Adhir Chowdhury.

In 2016, the two parties had a pre-poll alliance and bagged 76 of the 294 Assembly seats.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose said the two parties would hold more discussions. “There is no misunderstanding or disagreement between us. Earlier, we had met to discuss joint movements. Now, the discussion on seat sharing has begun. We will finish the process by this month,” said Bose.

CPM state secretary Surjyakanta Mishra, Congress MLA Abdul Mannan and Congress MP Pradeep Bhattacharya attended the meeting.