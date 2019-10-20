Cong leader held for post against Mamata: BJP leaders meet family, assure legal aid

A BJP delegation, which included party leaders Jayprakash Majumder and Agnimitra Paul, on Saturday met the family of Congress leader Sanmay Banerjee, who arrested on Friday for allegedly circulating “objectionable” content on social media against the Bengal government and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The BJP leaders assured the arrested leader’s family of all legal help.

Advertising

On Saturday, Medinipur MP and BJP state president Dilip Ghosh claimed that ‘Super Emergency’ is now prevailing in West Bengal. He said, “In this state, police are working as the ruling party’s cadres. Anything can happen in this state. I may be arrested any day.”

Banerjee, a state unit spokesperson of the Congress, was arrested by Purulia police from his Agarpara home near Calcutta. Banerjee is a four-term councillor of the Panihati municipality who unsuccessfully contested the Panihati Assembly seat as a Left-backed Congress candidate in 2016.

He was arrested in connection with a complaint lodged with the cyber crime wing of Purulia police by a local advocate, police sources said.

Advertising

Banerjee has been booked with several sections of the Information Technology Act and the Indian Penal Code. The prime charge against Banerjee is 505 (1)(b) (with intent to cause, or which is likely to cause, fear or alarm to the public, or to any section of the public whereby any person may be induced to commit an offence against the State or against the public tranquility) of the IPC, which is non-bailable.

Police had asked for a seven-day remand, but the court granted them custody for two days.

Terming the arrest “undemocratic”, Ghosh said, “the state’s situation is dangerous. Anybody, who opposing Mamata Banerjee can be arrested.” He added, “We have no faith on the police of this state.”

Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had on Friday criticised the state government for the arrest.

Reacting to the criticism, senior TMC leader and party chief whip in state Assembly Nirmal Ghosh said, “Samanay has been arrested as there are several criminal charges against him. It has nothing to do with criticism of the state government.”