Cong invites CPM to join Bengal version of its Bharat Jodo Yatra

The state Congress has invited CPI(M) to join ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ — named ‘Sagar Theke Pahar’ (from Sea to the Hills) in West Bengal — at Kurseong in Darjeeling district, where it will culminate on the birth anniversary of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose on January 23.

Bengal Pradesh Congress Committee president Adhir Chowdhury, who is leading the march, on Saturday wrote to CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim, inviting him to join the march.

Referring to Md Salim as ‘Salimda’, the Congress Baharampur MP stated in the letter that his party started the march from Kanyakumari to Kashmir under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi to express their solidarity with the people, while inviting him to join the march in Kurseong.

Chowdhury’s letter has, meanwhile, fuelled speculation of a Left-Congress alliance ahead of the panchayat polls in the state.

Md Salim said, “We have received the invitation, but we have some other programme. We will hold talks within the party to decide whether we will participate in the event or not.”