Cong Councillor Murder: West Bengal moves Division Bench of HC against CBI probe order

On a day, a four-member CBI team began its investigation into the murder of Congress councillor in Jhalda in Purulia district, the TMC government on Thursday filed a petition in a Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court against the single bench order for a CBI probe into the murder.

A single judge bench of Justice Rajasekhar Mantha had on Monday ordered a CBI probe into the murder of Tapan Kandu, saying, “There is the need for instilling faith of the public in any investigation on the crime. There is also the need to demonstrate that the rule of law is still there.”

Kandu, who was elected councillor in the recently concluded civic polls, was shot dead on March 13.

The government counsel on Thursday filed a plea in the Division Bench of Chief Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Justice Rajarshi Bharadwaj against the single judge bench order.

Slamming the state government’s move to challenge the order for a CBI probe, Kandu’s wife, Purnima, alleged that Mamata-Banerjee government was trying to save its own people.

“The CBI team reached here yesterday, and now the state government is challenging the order. Are they scared of something? Police and TMC leaders are themselves involved in the incident. When the CBI was given the Rampurhat killings case, they did not raise any objection. But they are opposed to a CBI probe into my husband’s death case. Is it because my husband was a Congressman? Or should we believe that they want to cover up the incident and save bigger names who all are behind the conspiracy,” Purnima Kandu said.

The wife had earlier alleged that a local TMC worker and a policeman were threatening Tapan earlier.

State Congress chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury backed Purnima. “She is hundred per cent correct. I have information that the IC of Jhalda Police told his superiors that if he was arrested by the CBI, he will reveal everything. The TMC government wants to protect the IC of Jhalda and other persons who are involved… Now that the CBI has already initiated the probe, the state is scared and has challenged it before a Division Bench,” Adhir Chowdhury said.

West Bengal Police, which was earlier probing the case, has arrested four persons – Kolebar Singh, Deepak Kandu, Naren Kandu and Mohammad Ashiq.

TMC leader Joy Prakash Majumdar, meanwhile, said that they want the real culprits arrested. “The SIT nabbed those who were directly involved in the murder and those who conspired.

“It is not necessary that to establish one person’s allegations and narratives the case would be handed over to the CBI. Bengal’s law and order is a State subject after all,” said Majumdar.

Meanwhile, the CBI on Thursday recorded the statement of Tapan Kandu’s wife Purnima.