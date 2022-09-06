scorecardresearch
Monday, Sep 05, 2022

Cong chief writes to CM: Look into demands of protesting SSC aspirants

In a letter to CM Banerjee, the Congress MP from Baharampur said, “You are well aware of the fact that the SSC job aspirants demanding recruitment based on the merit list have been staging a dharna in Kolkata for more than 550 days."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Om Birla, Public Accounts Committee, Lok Sabha speaker, india news, indian expressBengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her immediate intervention into the demands of protesting School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants.

In a letter to CM Banerjee, the Congress MP from Baharampur said, “You are well aware of the fact that the SSC job aspirants demanding recruitment based on the merit list have been staging a dharna in Kolkata for more than 550 days. The qualified aspirants are protesting on the road seeking recognition of their merit in the form of jobs. They are not begging anything from you. They are only making a legitimate demand for transparency in recruitment.”

He added, “Their demands should be addressed before everything else. The tragedy of these protesters is a shame on any civilised country. You are requested to take measures to alleviate their fear of being victimised.”A large number of SSC candidates have been protesting at Esplanade.

More from Kolkata

A representative of the protesting candidates had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who had assured to look into their demands. Later, the candidates had also held a meeting with state education minister Bratya Basu who also said that their demands will be looked into as per the law.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-September 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ or ‘...
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial historyPremium
How alcohol impacts the economy; a long and controversial history
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...Premium
‘Whatever history he taught, it was the big picture he highlighted’: Naya...

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-09-2022 at 04:29:02 am
Next Story

I don’t want to be in politics anymore: TMC MLA Tapas Roy

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties
Explained

As PM Hasina arrives, taking stock of India-Bangladesh ties

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat
Watch

Bengaluru flooded, residents struggle to stay afloat

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Hemant Soren govt proves majority in Assembly amid MLA poaching allegations

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction
Express Opinion

Liz Truss takes charge of a UK badly in need of direction

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Martand Temple in Kashmir: Its grandeur survives, and so do its controversies

Premium
MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

MIT’s new AI model can successfully detect Parkinson’s disease

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

Karnataka: Seer found dead at Sri Guru Madiwaleshwar Mutt in Belagavi

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

BJP releases ‘sting’ to claim AAP leaders took money under excise policy

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

'Afghanistan has gone back to the dark ages': Ahmad Massoud

Premium
Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Chup Trailer: Sunny Deol chases down a serial killer who targets film critics

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder
SPONSORED

Appendicitis in Children- A new lifestyle disorder

Latest News

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Sep 05: Latest News
Advertisement