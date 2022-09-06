Cong chief writes to CM: Look into demands of protesting SSC aspirants

West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury has written to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee seeking her immediate intervention into the demands of protesting School Service Commission (SSC) job aspirants.

In a letter to CM Banerjee, the Congress MP from Baharampur said, “You are well aware of the fact that the SSC job aspirants demanding recruitment based on the merit list have been staging a dharna in Kolkata for more than 550 days. The qualified aspirants are protesting on the road seeking recognition of their merit in the form of jobs. They are not begging anything from you. They are only making a legitimate demand for transparency in recruitment.”

He added, “Their demands should be addressed before everything else. The tragedy of these protesters is a shame on any civilised country. You are requested to take measures to alleviate their fear of being victimised.”A large number of SSC candidates have been protesting at Esplanade.

A representative of the protesting candidates had met TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee who had assured to look into their demands. Later, the candidates had also held a meeting with state education minister Bratya Basu who also said that their demands will be looked into as per the law.