‘Confident of a win’: Relaxed Babul Supriyo gorges on samosas, kachoris

While his rivals, BJP’s Keya Ghosh and the CPM’s Saira Shah Halim, went from booth to booth making allegations of false voting against the ruling party, the TMC’s Ballygunge Assembly bypoll candidate Babul Supriyo seemed relaxed and unhurried as he chatted with party colleagues and even broke into songs for the media crew on poll duty.

Clad in a white shirt, black pair of trousers and slipping into his trademark leather slippers, Supriyo arrived in Ballygunge on Tuesday morning driving his black Mercedes Benz.

The two-time MP and former Union minister, who would run from booth to booth during his BJP days, training his guns at the ruling party and accusing it of booth jamming, rigging and false voting, Supriyo, in his TMC avatar, was in a jovial mood on a busy polling day. Roaming his constituency from the morning, the former Asansol MP hummed the timeless Manna Dey number ‘Saradin Tumi Tumi Kore’.

He stopped at an abandoned school building in the Lansdowne area of Ballygunge, which has now been turned into the office of TMC MLA Debashish Kumar, to catch a breather, and treated himself to some lip-smacking samosas and kachoris for breakfast.

As he drove out of the constituency sometime later, Supriyo quipped, “I want to go for a long drive.” However, he was back again later in the afternoon, visiting several other booths in the constituency but avoiding places which are home to a large number of minority voters.

Asked how he went about his new role as the TMC bypoll candidate, Supriyo said, “I wanted to move on from the past and set sights on the future. The polling is going on peacefully. However, the central force personnel overreacted in some places. Though the polling percentage is low overall, I am confident of a win.”

Coming into mainstream politics in 2014, Supriyo contested the Lok Sabha elections from Asansol as a BJP candidate and won. He also became a Union minister. He was elected a second time from Asansol in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections but failed to weave his magic after the BJP fielded him from the Tollygunge constituency in last year’s Assembly elections.

He fell out with the saffron party after being dropped from the Union council of ministers during a massive ministerial reshuffle by the Narendra Modi government.

While Supriyo appeared relaxed, his BJP and CPM rivals accused the ruling party of unleashing terror outside several booths. Standing outside a booth at the Lady Brabourne College, Halim said, “The TMC seems to have realised that it will not win this election. Hence, it has resorted to violence. At many places, TMC supporters tried to stop me from entering polling booths. In many places, we saw the police and the central force personnel sitting idle and not taking any action against the goons.”

Keya Ghosh said, “The TMC resorted to hooliganism from early morning. In many booths, they forcefully removed our polling agents.”

The overall polling percentage till 5pm in Ballygunge was about 41 per cent, thereby indicating a poor turnout.