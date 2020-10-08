Conduct forensic test of truck tyres, limit driver interaction in dhabas to check Covid: Mamata

CM Banerjee at the Kanak Durga temple in Jhargram on Wednesday. (Express)

Amid growing instances of Covid-19 cases in Jhargram, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said precautionary measures should be stepped up in the area by conducting forensic tests of truck tyres coming from other states and limiting drivers’ interaction at dhabas.

Speaking at an administrative meeting in Jhargram, Banerjee said, “We should not forget that Jhargram shares border with Jharkhand. Several trucks from Mumbai, Chennai and other states pass through this district, which is getting affected. We can conduct forensic tests on tyres of a couple of trucks that pass through the toll plazas to find out if the virus is spreading through them.”

She added, “I think Covid-19 is air borne as it can get transmitted from the bags we use in the market or from our clothes. We actually do not have a clear idea of how it is spreading. The only way to check it is by taking appropriate precautionary measures. And since it is rising in Jhargram we have to take extra steps in advance.”

She pointed out that she had seen many people not wearing masks in Jhargram. “If needed, police should distribute masks during Durga Puja through community development programmes. Also, the panchayat department can offer masks to local residents, while the agriculture department to farmers,” she said.

The CM also suggested that people coming in trucks from other states must carry their own food as the virus is spreading when they stop at dhabas. “They are coming from different places like Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai. If they want to eat in dhabas, then proper sanitisation and health protocol should be followed. That way businesses will aslo keep running.” She also ordered the administrative officials present in the meeting to chalk out a plan in this connection.

