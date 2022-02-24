‘Concerned…truth must come out’, says Bengal Governor

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that the truth regarding the death of student leader Anis Khan must come out.

Speaking to reporters after visiting a temple, Dhankhar said, “It is an unfortunate incident. I don’t want to comment much on it. However, the truth must come out regarding the incident. I am very concerned about it. I understand the pain and anger which has erupted in the wake of this incident.”

The comments from the Governor came on a day the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the death of Anis Khan arrested homeguard Kashinath Bera and civic volunteer Pritam Bhattacharya in connection with the incident.

Bera was also among three police personnel to be suspended on Tuesday.

The state government had formed the SIT Monday.