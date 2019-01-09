Concerned about Centre’s interest in controlling the internet: Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused the Centre of trying to change laws to control the mknternet and urged all political parties to oppose this policy change.

“We are extremely concerned and worried about the central government’s sudden interest in controlling the internet. I have been reading about changes the BJP government wants to make to laws that govern the internet. It almost seems like they are scared of the free flow of ideas and criticism of their bad policies,” Mamata said in a Facebook post.

“We must ask why the Modi government is scared of social media which they use to attack others, and which helped them win in 2014. What is the need to change laws now before elections? Are they trying to censor speech? Are they worried that social media is now becoming the real media where people express their views?” she asked.

The chief minister also asserted that her party will raise the matter in Parliament. “I request all political leaders to strongly oppose this wrong policy change at this crucial time. I will ask my MPs to raise this in Parliament as well. We can’t let India’s democracy and the power of people on social media get censored,” she added.