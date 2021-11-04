Comply with ‘Duare Ration’ scheme, govt tells dealers

THE STATE government has urged all ration dealers to comply with its ‘Duare Ration’ project at the earliest, with the food department issuing a notification on November 1 directing all ration dealers to distribute ration at the doorstep of the beneficiaries.

According to sources in the food department, 50 per cent of the dealers who are part of the scheme have been asked to work from the beginning of next month. The remaining 50 percent who will come under this program within the next 15 days will have to take part in the door-to-door ration programme

from the November 16, the notification says.

The programme has been taken up under the Central Food Security Act and nearly 21,000 ration dealers in the state have been officially informed about their participation in the initiative. Ration dealers, however, have been complaining for a long time that it is not possible to work on this project, citing “several difficulties”. It is learned that the state government will convene a meeting with the Ration Dealers Association on November 3 in a bid to resolve the issues.

The order said, “The proposed scheme will be doorstep delivery of ration under the NFSA and RKSY including special package. It is re-iterated that during piloting the duare ration scheme, doorstep delivery of ration should be strictly adhered to. In case of inaccessibility or other unavoidable situation in some pockets like hilly areas, riverine areas of Sundarbans, forest areas of Jungle mahal, the best possible solution or suggestion for that may be planned seperately which is to be approved by the department.”

Secretary of All India Fair Price Dealers Federation Biswambhar Basu said, “We have identified some problems in the Duare Ration project. Those problems are yet be to resolved. We will meet the Food Minister on Thursday and give another memorandum in this regard. We have some demands and if those demands will be addressed, we will think about the further steps and also decide whether we will join the project or not.”

According to the schedule prepared by the food department for the month of November, the programme will continue for a total of 18 days. Dealers have been asked to prepare 18 clusters.

The supply of foodgrains in rations will be closed for several days in November on account of the festive season. In that month, only ration shops are open on Saturdays and food grains are reserved.

Ration shops are open at half past one on Sunday mornings. If any area is left out, they have been asked to observe the program at the door on the same day.

However, the dealers who will be participating in this project for the first time will supply food grains from the shop till November 15. Next month, all dealers will have to take part in the door-to-door project from the beginning of the month.

The scheme, a pet project of the chief minister that she had promised ahead of the Assembly elections, is likely to benefit the ruling party in regions such as Jangalmahal and north Bengal, where a large section of the population travels a long distance to collect foodgrains from ration shops.

As per the guidelines, ration dealers have to categorise beneficiaries under their jurisdiction into 18 clusters, and designate a day month for the distribution of foodgrains in each cluster. The distributions will be done every Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday.