Complaint filed against Suvendu Adhikari over remarks on tribal TMC leaders

The Trinamool Congress on Tuesday lodged a written complaint against BJP MLA and Opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari at the Singur police station for allegedly making derogatory remarks against TMC state minister Birbaha Hansda and MLA Debnath Hansda.

The ruling party claimed that Adhikari’s comments were “anti-tribal and derogatory”.

The complaint has been lodged by local TMC workers Prakash Kisku and Ramesh Mandi. TMC workers also staged a protest outside the police station in Hooghly district, demanding action against Adhikari. “The kind of comments Adhikari made is unfortunate and uncalled for. Action must be taken against him for making anti-tribal comments,” said Mandi.

On Monday, the TMC released a purported video where Adhikari could be heard making remarks against Birbaha Hansda, the state minister from the ST community.

Adhikari, however, denied making any such comments and refused to speak about this.

The development comes close on the heels of state minister Akhil Giri’s controversial remarks on President Droupadi Murmu that forced Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to apologise.

The BJP had even sought Giri’s removal as the state minister and action against him. A PIL has also been filed in the Calcutta High Court seeking action against Giri.

Reacting to TMC’s complaint against Adhikari, BJP leader Sanjay Pande said, “The TMC wants to divert people’s attention from the derogatory comments made by their leader against the President by highlighting other issues. There has been a widespread protest against the state minister’s comments. This is nothing but an attempt by the TMC to thwart such movements.”