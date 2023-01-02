Complaint filed against BJP MLA over remarks on cops: Police

A COMPLAINT has been filed against BJP MLA Swapan Majumdar for allegedly making “controversial remarks” against the police. The MLA from Bongaon South Assembly constituency allegedly threatened to set a police station on fire after claiming that the police were harassing BJP workers.

He was addressing party workers at a rally in North 24 Parganas district recently. He alleged that the inspector in charge and officer in charge of the local police station were “harassing BJP workers and filing false cases against them.”

The BJP has distanced themselves from the MLA’s alleged remarks. “The party does not endorse his statement. However, he may have said it out of helplessness as the police have remained mute spectators when BJP supporters are attacked,” said party spokesperson Samik Bhattacharya.