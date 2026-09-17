Complaint against ex-TMC MLAs linked to Bengal Medical Council for ‘enabling fake doctor scam’

3 min readKolkataUpdated: Sep 17, 2026 03:32 AM IST
Meanwhile, WBMC president Sudipta Roy said that the Council will re-verify the documents of all those who graduated from medical colleges in other states and have been practicing medicine in West Bengal for the past ten years.
Amid allegations of a rise in “fake doctors” operating in the state, a doctors’ association has filed a police complaint against key functionaries of the West Bengal Medical Council (WBMC), including two former TMC MLAs, for allegedly enabling the fake doctor scam.
The complaint has been filed by Rajiv Pandey — secretary of the Association of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes (APHNH) — at the Bidhannagar Police Commissionerate, against WBMC president Sudipta Roy, vice-president Sushanta Roy, Registrar Manas Chakraborty, and former WBMC chief Nirmal Maji. Sudipta Roy and Nirmal Maji are also former MLAs from the Trinamool Congress party. Both the leaders have refused all allegations.
What the complaint alleges
The development comes days after the WBMC had cancelled the registrations of five alleged “fake doctors” arrested by the police.
The complainant has alleged that the Medical Council’s office-bearers were responsible for setting up a “racket” in the WBMC involving “fake medical registrations and destruction of evidence”.
Meanwhile, Kaushik Chaki, president of the West Bengal Doctors’ Forum (WBDF), has also approached the police in this regard. Reports suggest that several other doctors’ organisations may also follow suit, soon.
Pandey claimed in his complaint that the number of such “fake doctors” being registered steadily increased between 2017 and 2025, alleging that the Medical Council played a crucial role in this.
He said every MBBS graduate requires a certificate and a registration number from the WBMC to practice medicine in the state. In all the cases of such “fake doctors”, he alleged, it has been found that all of them had “fake registrations” which “could not have happened without the WBMC’s patronage”.
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He asked, “Why didn’t the West Bengal Medical Council take any active steps to catch fake doctors? One after another, fake doctors not only practiced in the state, but also got themselves registered as doctors under the Swasthya Sathi scheme.”
The Health Department has also begun an investigation into the matter. It has also been alleged that during the course of the investigation, documents related to this matter may be destroyed by the Medical Council.
What the Medical Council says
Responding to the allegations, former WBMC chief Nirmal Maji said, “This allegation does not apply to me. While I was president of the Medical Council, I had the DIG–CID conduct an investigation and got around 200 fake doctors arrested. That happened only during my tenure as president. I despise such acts.”
Meanwhile, WBMC president Sudipta Roy said that the Council will re-verify the documents of all those who graduated from medical colleges in other states and have been practicing medicine in West Bengal for the past ten years.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More