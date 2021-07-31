Compensation pending: BJP sends list of ‘post-poll violence’ victims to its central leadership

Madhabi Sarkar, the mother of BJP functionary Abhijit Sarkar who was allegedly killed in the post-poll violence, being taken to their house in Narkeldanga. (Express photo by Partha Paul/File)

The BJP has sent a list of workers, who were subjected to alleged atrocities by the ruling Trinamool Congress, to its top brass in New Delhi for compensation, a state party leader said.

Hundreds of its workers and kin, who were targeted by the ruling party in the post-poll violence, are yet to receive compensation from the party.

The saffron party is in the process of carrying out a physical verification to ascertain if the claims of atrocities and compensation are genuine.

“We have sent the list. However, since there are a large number of people who are victims of post-poll violence, we need to physically verify each and every complaint. We are presently into the verification process. Once it is done, the party will start providing compensation to our workers,” state BJP vice-president Raju Banerjee said.

According to the BJP, there have been more than 11,000 incidents of post-poll violence on its workers.

The party had announced that it would provide compensation to workers targeted during the violence. However, even two months after the alleged incidents, the party still hasn’t disbursed compensation.