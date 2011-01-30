Communists destroyed careers of youths for three decades: Mamata

Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee today accused the communists in Bengal of having destroyed the prosperity and prospects of three generations of youths in the state during the Lefts three-decade rule,when no development took place.

I have done in one and half years what the CPM could not do in 35 years, said Banerjee,while flagging off three new trains connecting Siliguri with Dwarbhanga in Bihar,Chennai and Amritsar.

She assured the young ones that they should not worry any more. Your time of being depressed is over. The ouster of the Left from Bengal in the ensuing Assembly election will bring new impetus for you, she said.

Banerjee also laid the foundation for a rail link to Nepal and another Sevak-Rangpo rail link to connect Bhutan. Both are very important projects,said Banerjee adding that the external affairs ministry,the Railways and the two countries have been involved in giving shape to the projects,which will immensely enhance business prospects of the region.

The Union minister said that the CPM should not be worried about funds for the railway projects. The Railways will find its own means to get funds for its projects.

She pointed out that recently Siliguri has got the 21st railway recruitment board center in the country which will benefit the local youths who can appear for the exams in regional languages. She accused the CPM of not doing anything when they were partner of the UPA-I government at the Centre.

Referring to the Darjeeling problem,Banerjee said that if she came to power things would be sorted out amicably without any division of Bengal. There has to be matching development in the hills alongside the plains,she added.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App