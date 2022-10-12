Communal violence in Kolkata: Situation peaceful in violence-hit localities

Three days after clashes broke out between members of two communities followed by subsequent violence, the situation in Kolkata’s Ekbalpore area remained peaceful on Tuesday, police said.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed in the area on Monday for three days. A senior officer of Kolkata Police said 41 people have been arrested in connection with the violence.

“We are keeping a close watch in the localities. No untoward incident was reported from the Ekbalpore area since last evening. The situation is peaceful. Heavy police deployment has been made as a precautionary measure,” said the officer.

Due to the clashes, seven police personnel, including Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest) Saumya Roy, were injured.

The BJP has demanded that central forces be deployed to restore peace in the area.

Leader of Opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari on Monday met an injured at a hospital. He posted on Twitter, “Yesterday l met Smt. Indira Danu; a mother from the SC community to check on her. She got seriously injured during the jehadi attack in the Mominpur area. She’s a brave Hindu mother; who sustained injuries in her head. l offered my pranam to her & prayed for her speedy recovery.”

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday “granted leave” to move a petition with regard to communal clashes in the Ekbalpur area. A vacation bench presided by Justice Joymalya Bagchi” granted leave” to Nabendu Kumar Bandopadhyay to file a petition after the matter was mentioned before it. The matter is likely to be moved on Wednesday, it is learnt.