Commodore P R Hari takes charge as CMD of GRSE

Commodore P R Hari, IN (Retd), took over as the Chairman & Managing Director of Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) Ltd on Friday, said GRSE sources.

He has a vast experience of over 32 years in warship operations, maintenance, design and shipbuilding. He has been in charge of Production Planning of all the new construction ships built at the Shipyard since 2016 and assumed charge as Director (Personnel) of the Company on October 21, 2019, and headed the Human Resources, Corporate Planning and Technical functions of GRSE including ERP and Yard Modernisation, said sources.

Commodore Hari served for over 28 years in the Indian Navy, where he served in senior appointments onboard warships and at Naval Repair Organisations. He also held important Staff Appointments and also steered the Indigenous Aircraft Carrier project as Warship Production Superintendent, Kochi, said sources.