Tuesday, May 03, 2022
Committed to justice demand: CPM leader after calling on Anis Khan kin

Describing the BJP's “Achchhe Din” slogan as “fake achhe din”, she told people, “Achchhe din will come, but those will not be fake achchhe din. Achchhe din will come with 'sachhe din'. And that will come for all.”

May 4, 2022
May 4, 2022 4:57:28 am
Md Salim.

CPI(M) POLITBURO member and the party’s state secretary, Md Salim, on Tuesday visited Salem Khan, the father of student leader Anis Khan, at his residence in Howrah’s Amta on Eid. Anis, 28, was found dead at the residence on February 19.

Salim was accompanied by CPM leader Shatarup Ghosh. Indian Secular Front (ISF) MLA Naushad Siddiqui also visited Anis’s house on Tuesday. Salim, Ghosh and Siddiqui sat together and spoke to Anis’s father.

Later in the day, Salim wrote in a Facebook post, “We are committed towards our demand of justice for Anis Khan’s family. We will see the end of this fight, in the court of law…” Since Anis’s death, left-backed students’ and youth organisations have been protesting against the TMC government in the state. Two persons – a home guard and a civic volunteer – were arrested in connection with the case.

Anis died after he purportedly fell off the second floor of his two-storeyed home at Dakshin Khan Para in Amta, Howrah district, around 2 am on February 19. His father, however, has alleged that Anis was found lying in a pool of blood minutes after four “policemen” entered his house looking for his son. However, police sources claimed that Anis “jumped off” in a bid to evade arrest in cases that were registered against him. A Special Investigation Team comprising Gyanwant Singh, Additional Director General of Crime Investigation Department (ADG-CID); B L Meena, Inspector General (IG) of Burdwan Zone; and Meeraj Khalid, Deputy Inspector General (DIG CID (Ops)) is probing the case.

“I don’t trust the SIT. I have said this since the first day and I continue to say this. I am waiting for justice and hope that the CBI takes over the probe in the case,” said Salem Khan, Anis’s father.

“Can there be a fair investigation by the police in a case where they themselves are allegedly involved?” asked Salim, while speaking to mediapersons.

