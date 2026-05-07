Commission to probe atrocities in Bengal: BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said an inquiry commission will be formed to probe into all the “incidents of atrocities”, from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar rape-murder case.
“The day our manifesto was declared, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that all the atrocities that took place from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar will be probed by a commission. If anything is found, then FIR will be registered. Those named in the FIR will be jailed. It was declared on that day. A retired High Court judge will investigate the matter. Secondly, on institutional corruption, the investigation will be done by a retired Supreme Court judge,” Adhikari said.
The Leader of Opposition in the outgoing Assembly also met Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal. After meeting him, Adhikari said, “I thank the Election Commission for the peaceful and fair election process. This time, many people from the highrises in Bhabanipur were able to vote. Previously, they could not vote as gates of the highrises used to be locked from outside.”
On post-poll violence in the 2021 elections, Adhikari said, “BJP made 355 safe houses in 2021. 1,10,000 were forced to leave their homes.
Earlier in the day, Adhikari, who defeated outgoing chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Bhabanipur and secured Nandigram for three times in a row in the just-concluded Assembly polls, said that he would vacate one of the two constituencies within 10 days. “I will vacate one seat within 10 days. The party will decide which one I retain. I will not forget my responsibility towards the people of Bhabanipur and Nandigram,” he said, adding the party’s central leadership would decide which constituency he would retain. Adhikari defeated TMC supremo in Bhabanipur by over 15,000 votes. In Nandigram, he won by over 9,000 votes by defeating his nearest TMC rival Pabitra Kar. PTI
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
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Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
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