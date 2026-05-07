Commission to probe atrocities in Bengal: BJP

BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Wednesday said an inquiry commission will be formed to probe into all the “incidents of atrocities”, from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar rape-murder case.

“The day our manifesto was declared, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had said that all the atrocities that took place from Sandeshkhali to RG Kar will be probed by a commission. If anything is found, then FIR will be registered. Those named in the FIR will be jailed. It was declared on that day. A retired High Court judge will investigate the matter. Secondly, on institutional corruption, the investigation will be done by a retired Supreme Court judge,” Adhikari said.