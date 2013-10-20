Comic Connect

He is a cricket fanatic and stand-up comedian in equal measure. No wonder,he has won hearts in India.

Andy Zaltzman was in Kolkata last week with his new show Cricket Versus The World and spoke on all things Indian  cricket,politics,corruption and life after Sachin Tendulkar.

Andy has been writing for a cricket website since 2008 where he takes a comic look into the world of cricket and also co-hosts a weekly satirical comedy podcast called The Bugle.

In only his second visit to Kolkata,Andy already has fond memories of the city. He particularly remembers the Kolkata football derby he attended last December that ended in pandemonium. Amazed by the sheer passion the city has for football,he believes it is a welcome change from the money-dominated football prevalent in England. To sit in the stadium with thousands of passionate fans was an extremely incredible experience. I was warmly welcomed and people around me kept buying me chips and cigarettes. Though the match later turned chaotic,it did not affect me.

As a stand-up artiste,Andy is equally at ease talking about Sachin Tendulkars hundredth century as he was,talking about Lalu Prasads fodder scam. Talking about politics and corruption Andy believes people around the world share their contempt for politicians.

Unlike most stand-up comedians,Andy actually studied comedy. An Oxford Classics graduate,he was introduced to ancient Greek comedy in college which he admits was extremely political in nature and nudged him to take up stand-up comedy as a full-time profession.

Having performed at various venues around the world,the 39-year-old confesses people around the globe are not different from each other. I have performed in several countries and learnt that all are disillusioned with reality,which is why we turn to sports. While sports unite us,our contempt for politics and politicians bring us together.

This is perhaps why Andy immediately connects with Kolkata. On his experiences in India,he said: I love coming to India as it shares my life-long enthusiasm for cricket. I remember being out on streets in Mumbai after India won the World Cup and saw thousands pour out on streets to celebrate Indias victory. That is what I love about sports – it cuts across barriers and unites people.

Starting out as an amateur artiste in 1999,Andy believes that he was lucky. Performing at the Edinburgh Festival in 2001 made me take up stand-up comedy as a full-time profession. Having a distinctive view on the world and the courage to take risks helped me along the way, he signed off.

