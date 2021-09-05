Come clean on talks with Taliban: Salman Khurshid to Centre

Senior Congress leader and former Union minister Salman Khurshid on Saturday urged the Centre to share details of the prevailing situation in Afghanistan and the talks it held with the Taliban, an armed militia which has taken control of the war-ravaged country.

Addressing a press conference at the state party headquarters, Vidhan Bhavan, in Kolkata on Saturday, the veteran leader said that his party will support the Centre’s position vis-à-vis Afghanistan and extend full cooperation as it is a “matter of national security”.

On whether the Congress, which has warmed up to the ruling Trinamool Congress lately, will field a candidate against Mamata Banerjee in the Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll, Khurshid said while the views of state Congress chief Adhir Chowdhury has been taken in the matter, a final call would be taken by the party’s national president Sonia Gandhi.

A member of the All-India Congress Committee, Khurshid said, “As I landed in Kolkata, I got to know that the bypoll date for Bhabanipur and (two other seats) has been announced. So, it is not possible for me to say what the AICC thinks about this right now.”

The state Congress chief had earlier said he was not in favour of fielding a candidate against the chief minister. However, he was quick to add that it was his personal view.

In the last Assembly polls, the Congress fielded its state youthwing president Shadab Khan from Bhabanipur. “The AICC must consider the wishes of the provincial Congress president,” Khurshid said, adding, “This matter will also be discussed.”