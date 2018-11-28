College teachers protest after ‘representatives of TMCP’ forcibly stop foundation day event

Teachers of Hooghly Women’s College on Tuesday staged a demonstration after some people, alleged to be former students and Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP) representatives, “forcibly stopped” them from holding their Foundation Day programme. The “former students” allegedly removed furniture, uninstalled loudspeakers and forcibly asked students to leave the college.

“They claimed they were not invited, when in fact, we had informed them but they refused to accept the invitation. There is no union in the college at present. Earlier, there was TMCP. A few students who were earlier a member of the union have kept their hold on the students. They have transformed their union room into a club. They do all notorious things inside the college and have polluted the environment. We want the union room to be shut permanently and no former students and seniors to be allowed inside the campus without a valid reason”, said Seema Bandopadhyay, a teacher who was part of the demonstration.

The protest continued for about an hour and was withdrawn after police dispersed the crowd. Members of the TMCP in the college, however, alleged that the matter was blown out of proportion. They said they had only objected to not being informed of or invited to the programme.