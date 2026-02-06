Colder weekend for North Bengal & Kolkata, mercury to dip by 2-3°Celsius

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
Written by Oishiki Bhattacharjee
A drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is likely across the state over the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore said on Thursday.
According to the weather department, the dip in temperature is expected to persist through the weekend due to the clearance of a western disturbance, which has paved way for cold northerly winds to sweep across the plains.
Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the early morning hours across all districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, for the next seven days, potentially reducing visibility, the weather office said, adding, afternoons will remain sunny, nights and early mornings are expected to feel significantly colder.
Travelers and commuters are advised to remain cautious during the early hours, as visibility could drop below 200 meters in certain pockets.
Meanwhile, Kolkata is likely to experience a chilly weekend as mercury will potentially dip to 14 degree Celsius mark by Saturday, the weather office said.
Oishiki Bhattacharjee is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express
