Colder weekend for North Bengal & Kolkata, mercury to dip by 2-3°Celsius

Minimum temperatures likely to drop by 2–3°C over the next two days as cold northerly winds set in after western disturbance clears. (File)

Written by Oishiki Bhattacharjee

A drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is likely across the state over the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore said on Thursday.

According to the weather department, the dip in temperature is expected to persist through the weekend due to the clearance of a western disturbance, which has paved way for cold northerly winds to sweep across the plains.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the early morning hours across all districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, for the next seven days, potentially reducing visibility, the weather office said, adding, afternoons will remain sunny, nights and early mornings are expected to feel significantly colder.