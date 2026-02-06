Colder weekend for North Bengal & Kolkata, mercury to dip by 2-3°Celsius

According to the weather department, the dip in temperature is expected to persist through the weekend due to the clearance of a western disturbance, which has paved way for cold northerly winds to sweep across the plains.

1 min readKolkataUpdated: Feb 6, 2026 07:56 AM IST
Kolkata records coldest January day in 12 years at 10.2°C as residents face unusual winter chillMinimum temperatures likely to drop by 2–3°C over the next two days as cold northerly winds set in after western disturbance clears. (File)
Make us preferred source on Google

 Written by Oishiki Bhattacharjee

A drop in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degree Celsius is likely across the state over the next two days, the Regional Meteorological Centre, Alipore said on Thursday.

According to the weather department, the dip in temperature is expected to persist through the weekend due to the clearance of a western disturbance, which has paved way for cold northerly winds to sweep across the plains.

Shallow to moderate fog is expected in the early morning hours across all districts of north Bengal, including Jalpaiguri and Cooch Behar, for the next seven days, potentially reducing visibility, the weather office said, adding, afternoons will remain sunny, nights and early mornings are expected to feel significantly colder.

Travelers and commuters are advised to remain cautious during the early hours, as visibility could drop below 200 meters in certain pockets.

Meanwhile, Kolkata is likely to experience a chilly weekend as mercury will potentially dip to 14 degree Celsius mark by Saturday, the weather office said.

Oishiki Bhattacharjee is an intern at the Kolkata office of The Indian Express

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
narendra modi parliament (1).jpg
Can’t see me working for country, so say Modi teri kabr khudegi: PM attacks Congress
Anurag Kashyap and Mira Nair's names have cropped up in Epstein Files.
Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn't imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker
UP women vandalise liquor store break alcohol bottles
Alcohol worth Rs 15 lakh smashed as over 100 women vandalise liquor shops in UP’s Lalitpur
Smriti Mandhana's Royal Challengers Bengaluru clinched their second WPL title after beating Delhi Capitals by six wickets.
WPL 2026: Smriti Mandhana, Georgia Voll deny Delhi yet again with masterful chase for RCB's second title
The Budget has delivered a googly— the retrospective tax
The Budget has delivered a googly — the retrospective tax
Live Blog
Advertisement