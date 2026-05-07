‘Cold-blooded murder’: Suvendu Adhikari’s ‘justice’ promise after aide shot dead

Shortly after his executive assistant, Chandranath Rath, was shot dead in Madhyamgram last night, BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said the party was “shocked, pained and hurt” and appealed to BJP workers not to take the law into their hands.
Adhikari said the BJP, which defeated the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in these Assembly polls, will form the government in two days and ensure justice. He said Rath’s murder may have a political link, and added that an investigation is on. “We are shocked, pained and hurt. We have no language to condemn this incident. JP Nadda ji has called to take stock of the situation. We are not coming to any conclusions,” he told the media outside the hospital Rath was rushed to after the shooting.
“The DGP had come and has assured us that the investigation is on and that they will identify the culprits. They have said this is a pre-planned and cold-blooded murder that was carried out after a recce for two to three days. We appeal to all BJP supporters and leaders: don’t take the law into your hands,” Adhikari said as a large crowd of BJP supporters gathered at the hospital after Rath’s killing. Several BJP leaders have accused Trinamool of plotting Rath’s murder.
Adhikari, a frontrunner for the Chief Minister post after the BJP’s thumping win against Trinamool Congress, said the BJP will form a government in Bengal in the next two days. “We will ensure that justice is served and what happened in the RG Kar (rape-murder) case is not repeated. We will ensure that no mother loses their child. We are not coming to any conclusions, but there may be a political link,” he said.
How Rath was killed
According to police sources, Rath was returning home in Barasat last night in a Scorpio SUV. Suddenly, a car blocked the road. At the same time, bike-borne assailants approached the co-passenger seat, in which Rath was sitting, and pumped several bullets through the rolled-up window. Rath suffered three bullet injuries and died soon after. The car’s driver was also injured and is now under treatment.
Police sources said the killing appears to have been carried out by professionals.
Suvendu Adhikari has asked BJP workers not to take law into their hands
What Police Said
Siddh Nath Gupta, Director General of Police for Bengal, said the car that blocked the road has been seized. “The number plate has been tampered with and it belongs to someone in Siliguri (in north Bengal). We have seized cartridges and live rounds from the spot. We are processing all the evidence and speaking to the the witnesses. Investigation is on,” he said.
Police said they are also scanning CCTV footage and the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has joined the probe. The BSF has also been alerted so that the killers cannot cross the border into Bangladesh.
Who was Rath
Rath, fondly called “Chandra” by BJP leaders in Bengal, was considered Adhikari’s shadow. Formerly employed with the Indian Air Force, Rath joined Adhikari after a voluntary retirement from the force. He had been with Adhikari since he was with the Trinamool Congress. His mother, Hashi Rath, is a panchayat member at Chandipur in Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.
How TMC reacted
The Trinamool Congress has condemned the murder of Rath and demanded strict action. “We strongly condemn the brutal murder of Chandranath Rath in Madhyamgram tonight, along with the killing of three other TMC workers in incidents of post-poll violence allegedly carried out by BJP-backed miscreants over the last three days, despite the Model Code of Conduct being in force,” the party said on X.
“We demand the strongest possible action in this matter, including a court-monitored CBI investigation so that those responsible are identified and brought to justice without delay. Violence and political killings have no place in a democracy and the guilty must be held accountable at the earliest,” it added.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More