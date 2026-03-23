Cockroach species with yellowish-brown glossy body discovered in Deccan plateau

Written by Avantika Basu

Scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) and Pune’s Prof. Ramkrishna More College have identified a new cockroach species in the Deccan plateau. The species, Neoloboptera peninsularis, has been recorded from agricultural landscapes in Nathachi Wadi, Daund, near Pune, where it inhabits beneath palm shrubs and in decomposing leaf litter, the ZSI said.

“A team of scientists surveying the leaf litter of the Deccan plateau recently undertook a meticulous search for previously undocumented insect life. An effort similar to finding a needle in a haystack. Their work has culminated in the identification of a new cockroach species, Neoloboptera peninsularis, which is believed to have existed in the region for millennia without scientific recognition,” the ZSI said in a media release.

Prior to this finding, only two species within the genus Neoloboptera had been documented in India, the most recent of which was described in 1995. For decades, the genus remained poorly understood, lacking comprehensive genetic characterisation.

The present study marks a significant advancement by employing an integrative taxonomic approach, combining detailed morphological analysis with modern DNA sequencing techniques. This comprehensive methodology has enabled precise identification and classification, the release said.

The species is characterised by its yellowish-brown glossy body and fully developed wings. Additionally, it exhibits distinct anatomical traits, including asymmetrical cerci (paired appendages at the rear) and a uniquely structured, whip-like male genital component, both of which diagnose the species.

The study, led by Shabnam Ansari and Dr K P Dinesh, contributes to addressing three major gaps in biodiversity science:

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1. The Linnaean shortfall: the incomplete documentation of global species diversity. The discovery suggests that numerous cockroach species in India remain undescribed.

2. The Wallacean shortfall: the limited understanding of species distribution. By documenting this species’ presence in the Deccan peninsula, the study enhances knowledge of regional biodiversity patterns.

3. The Darwinian shortfall: the lack of clarity regarding evolutionary relationships. The research provides the genus’s first DNA barcode, enabling more accurate placement within the evolutionary framework.

Importantly, the study also showed several distinct genetic lineages from regions such as Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka that do not correspond to any known species. This indicates the potential for a broader wave of discoveries as more undocumented species are likely to be formally described in the near future.

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While commonly perceived as pests, many cockroach species play a crucial ecological role. In natural ecosystems, they function as decomposers, aiding in the breakdown of organic matter and contributing to soil health. Understanding their diversity and distribution is therefore essential for assessing ecosystem stability, particularly in agricultural and forested landscapes.

Avantika Basu is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata.