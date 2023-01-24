scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Coast Guard rescues injured crew member from cargo ship

In a press release, the Coast Guard said they received a mesasage at 6.30am on Monday about a medical emergency onboard a "motor tanker" south of Sagar Island due to machinery breakdown.

The helicopter safely evacuated the patient from the vessel and took him to Bhubneshwar for medical treatment.
The Indian Coast Guard on Monday evacuated an injured crew member from a Singapore cargo ship anchored in the Bay of Bengal.

The crew member, Than Htike Lwin, a Myanmar national, who sustained injuries during maintenance of a hydraulic pipeline, had difficulty in breathing, the statement read. A Coast Guard helicopter from Bhubneshwar was pressed into service for the evacuation of the patient. Also, two Coast Guard ships in the sea were also diverted towards the "motor tanker" for assistance."

The helicopter safely evacuated the patient from the vessel and took him to Bhubneshwar for medical treatment.

First published on: 24-01-2023 at 04:07 IST
