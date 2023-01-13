scorecardresearch
Thursday, Jan 12, 2023

Last in series of Coast Guard’s five fast-patrol vessels commissioned

It is capable of achieving the maximum speed of 34 knots, is powered with MTU 4000 series engines and is propelled by three 71S type III Kamewa waterjets of Rolls Royce.

Coast Guard director general VS Pathania and various other senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.
Listen to this article
Last in series of Coast Guard’s five fast-patrol vessels commissioned
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Indian Coast Guard ship Kamla Devi, the last in series of five fast-patrol vessels, was commissioned in Kolkata on Thursday.

Coast Guard director general VS Pathania and various other senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.

The vessel, built indigenously by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, has been named after Kamla Devi Chattopadhyay, an eminent social reformer and freedom activist.

The vessel is 48.9 metres long and 7.5 metres wide with a displacement of 308 tonnes.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
Delhi Confidential: Reaching Out
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
UPSC Key- January 12, 2023: Understand Apartmentalization, National Monum...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
‘We will be needed for the emotional connect’: What voice act...
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow
Russia replaces commander for Ukraine war, as signs of dissension grow

It is capable of achieving the maximum speed of 34 knots, is powered with MTU 4000 series engines and is propelled by three 71S type III Kamewa waterjets of Rolls Royce.

More from Kolkata

The ship is capable of undertaking multi-faceted tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and medical evacuation. ENS

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 13-01-2023 at 03:58 IST
Next Story

Why elected govt in Delhi if full control with you, SC asks Centre

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 12: Latest News
Advertisement
close