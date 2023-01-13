Last in series of Coast Guard’s five fast-patrol vessels commissioned

Indian Coast Guard ship Kamla Devi, the last in series of five fast-patrol vessels, was commissioned in Kolkata on Thursday.

Coast Guard director general VS Pathania and various other senior military and civil officials were present on the occasion.

The vessel, built indigenously by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE), Kolkata, has been named after Kamla Devi Chattopadhyay, an eminent social reformer and freedom activist.

The vessel is 48.9 metres long and 7.5 metres wide with a displacement of 308 tonnes.

It is capable of achieving the maximum speed of 34 knots, is powered with MTU 4000 series engines and is propelled by three 71S type III Kamewa waterjets of Rolls Royce.

The ship is capable of undertaking multi-faceted tasks such as surveillance, interdiction, search and rescue and medical evacuation. ENS