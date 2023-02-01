scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
‘Coast Guard always prepared to tackle any situation on seafront’

Asked about the terror threat scenario and growing instances of smuggling of goods and drugs through sea route, Chauhan said, “Threats will always be there, but we are there to tackle these.”

Indian Coast GuardInspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TM, Commander Coast Guard Region North East during an interaction with media in the Coast Guard Ship Vijaya berth at Khidirpur Dock, In Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Port Trust ,on the eve of The Indian Coast Guards 46 years of glorious service to the nation and celebrating its 47th Raising Day on 01 Feb 2023. (Express photo by Partha Paul)
The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) is always prepared to tackle any situation and eventualities on the seafront, said Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (North East).

He was addressing the media on board ICG ship ‘Vijaya’ at Khidirpur Dock of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on the eve of the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

Speaking about the ICG maintaining a good relationship with its Bangladeshi counterparts, he said constant patrolling and surveillance is still carried out
along the India-Bangladesh maritime boundary.

“An ICG ship is positioned at the India-Bangladesh maritime border on the Bay of Bengal, and two-three Dornier aircraft patrol the area constantly to keep an eye on movement in the sea.”

Chauhan said the ICG has three Dornier patrol aircraft based in Kolkata, while there are four newly acquired Advanced

Light Helicopters (ALH) in Bhubaneswar and there are plans to induct more aircraft. Apart from these, two offshore patrol vessels, one of which is ICGS Vijay, are stationed at Paradip, while at Haldia, four hovercrafts are positioned, he added.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 05:57 IST
