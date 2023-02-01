‘Coast Guard always prepared to tackle any situation on seafront’

The Indian Coast Guard’s (ICG) is always prepared to tackle any situation and eventualities on the seafront, said Inspector General Iqbal Singh Chauhan, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (North East).

Asked about the terror threat scenario and growing instances of smuggling of goods and drugs through sea route, Chauhan said, “Threats will always be there, but we are there to tackle these.”

He was addressing the media on board ICG ship ‘Vijaya’ at Khidirpur Dock of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port on the eve of the 47th Raising Day of the Indian Coast Guard.

Speaking about the ICG maintaining a good relationship with its Bangladeshi counterparts, he said constant patrolling and surveillance is still carried out

along the India-Bangladesh maritime boundary.

“An ICG ship is positioned at the India-Bangladesh maritime border on the Bay of Bengal, and two-three Dornier aircraft patrol the area constantly to keep an eye on movement in the sea.”

Chauhan said the ICG has three Dornier patrol aircraft based in Kolkata, while there are four newly acquired Advanced

Light Helicopters (ALH) in Bhubaneswar and there are plans to induct more aircraft. Apart from these, two offshore patrol vessels, one of which is ICGS Vijay, are stationed at Paradip, while at Haldia, four hovercrafts are positioned, he added.