Coal smuggling case: Questioned by ED for 6 hrs, Abhishek hits out at Shah

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday questioned Trinamool Congress general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee for more than six hours in connection with a case of coal smuggling from a coalfield in West Bengal.

Abhishek, the nephew of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, reached the agency’s office in CGO Complex at Salt Lake near Kolkata around 11am. A large police contingent was deployed in the complex.

Speaking to mediapersons after emerging from the ED office, Abhishek launched an attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that it was Shah who received proceeds of crime in the cattle and coal scams.

“I can’t be intimidated by the ED or the CBI just because I attacked Amit Shah’s son over the national flag issue…No ED raid has ever taken place in Gujarat. Why these raids happen only in states where the BJP is not in power. Why is the CBI now in Bihar?” he questioned.

The BJP is using agencies, a section of the media and the judiciary to target the Opposition parties, the TMC leader claimed.

On the allegations that Amit Shah received proceeds of crime from cattle and coal smuggling scams, BJP leader Rahul Sinha said, “If Abhishek Banerjee knew as when cattle smuggling happened, why didn’t he stop it? They (TMC leaders) are cattle smugglers. Now when it has been proved that Anubrata Mondal and his aides were behind the cattle smuggling racket, Abhishek is trying to divert from the issue.”

‘Suvendu spoke to absconding accused’

Abhishek said, “I have evidence that Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari spoke to Vinay Mishra, the absconding accused in the coal scam, in the last 6-8 months. These proceeds went to Amit Shah and other BJP leaders. Nishith Pramanik, a cattle smuggler whom we removed from the TMC, is now a minister at the Centre.”